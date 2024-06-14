DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Friday we have the legendary Danny Rankin taking over the decks with the best selects at this weeks LiVE, with his selection of hiphop and RnB classics, Afrobeats and UKG bangers.
You all know our Friday nights are about LIVE hip hop, afrobeats, and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.