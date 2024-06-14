DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LIVE: Danny Rankin DJ Set (Decoy, Kurupt FM)

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5
About

This Friday we have the legendary Danny Rankin taking over the decks with the best selects at this weeks LiVE, with his selection of hiphop and RnB classics, Afrobeats and UKG bangers.

You all know our Friday nights are about LIVE hip hop, afrobeats, and...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kurupt FM

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

