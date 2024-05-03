DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Línea De Amòr → Oakland

Fluid510
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
APF & Hella Good Present, LÍNEA DE AMOR!!

"A night of R&B and Latin Hits"

IT'S FREE RSVP $10 BEFORE 10PM. SO BRING THE $10!!

Doors open at 9PM, see you there.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ANOTHER PARTY FAM & HELLA GOOD
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fluid510

1544 Broadway, 1544 Broadway, Oakland, California 94612, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

