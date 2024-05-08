DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ok Boomer spécial veille de jour férié

Blonde Venus
Wed, 8 May, 9:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Qui de mieux que le duo Krissy Wyatt et Dan pour vous garantir une soirée spéciale jour férié x veille de jour férié digne de ce nom ? On se le demande ! Mercredi 8 mai, le chapiteau enfile son habit de boum 100% 80s avec tout sauf de la daube. Du Kenny Lo...

Tout public.
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

