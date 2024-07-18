Top track

The Big Moon - Wide Eyes

Somerset House Summer Series: The Big Moon

Somerset House
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£31.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Big Moon

An all-woman indie rock band, London quartet The Big Moon was formed in 2014 by vocalist Juliette Jackson. Nominated for the Mercury Prize, their debut album, Love in the 4th Dimension (2017), introduced listeners to their tongue-in-cheek lyrics and punchy Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Alt-pop heroines The Big Moon treat us to a stellar set of their most confident and intimate songs yet in an exclusive London show.

Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somerset House to the email registered with your DICE account 48 hour...

Presented by Somerset House Trust in partnership with Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Big Moon

Venue

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

