BodyByTrainor x Move Wellness

The Music Yard
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 am
WellbeingCharlotte
Sweat with Meghan at 10 am, followed by a social gathering immediately after! Enjoy Skinny margaritas and make your own tacos with of course chips, guacamole and queso! Enjoy a special swag bag with ticket purchase!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open9:30 am
750 capacity

