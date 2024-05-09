Top track

Joulie Fox - Pod Wiatr

UNCOVERED with Joulie Fox

Big Penny Social
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
About

Un-Covered is a showcase of exciting new independent artists powered by Gotobeat and live at Big Penny Social. For the next edition we welcome Joulie Fox and more artists to be announced!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Social
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joulie Fox

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1400 capacity

