Maserati / Unwed Sailor

Deep Cuts
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

July 29th, 2024

Maserati - https://maserati.bandcamp.com

Unwed Sailor - https://unwedsailor.bandcamp.com

at Deep Cuts

$15 / Doors 7pm / Music at 8pm

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maserati, Unwed Sailor

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

