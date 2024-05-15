Top track

Jay's Longhorn Documentary

Cloudland Theater
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$4.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The documentary film, “Jay’s Longhorn,” explores the former Minneapolis nightclub called Jay’s Longhorn, which was opened June 1, 1977 by owner Jay Berine and his friend and booker, Al Wodtke. The opening show featured local rockers, Flamingo. At the time,...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.
Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

