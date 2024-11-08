Top track

Suddenly

Sega Bodega

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05

About

SEGA BODEGA

+ DOSS

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

This is an 18+ event - (physical photo ID required)
Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sega Bodega, Doss

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
Accessibility information

