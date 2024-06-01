Top track

Willis Alan Ramsey - Satin Sheets

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Willis Alan Ramsey

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$35.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Willis Alan Ramsey - Satin Sheets
Got a code?

About

With Bob Barrick and Derek Dames Ohl

Willis Alan Ramsey is an eminent American singer/songwriter and a cult legend among fans of Americana and Texas Country. He released his self-named, critically acclaimed album Willis Alan Ramsey on the Shelter label in...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Derek Dames Ohl, Bob Barrick, Willis Alan Ramsey

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.