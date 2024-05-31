Top track

NxWorries - Suede

Suedejazz Collective

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We proudly welcome the Suedejazz Collective back to our living room stage following the launch of their residency in March! Get into a full night of jamming, live performances and DJ sets!

ABOUT SUEDEJAZZ COLLECTIVE:

SuedeJazz Collective are a multicultu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Suede Jazz Collective

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

