Absurdocles: The Improvised Greek Tragedy

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 5 stars “Hilarious! perfect addition to your fun night out.” – North West End

Making a triumphant return to the Camden Comedy Club after its sold-out show, Absurdocles is the greatest Greek Tragedy never told. This hour-long improvised comedy s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

