DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Open Decks: Amapiano Edition

POP Brixton
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Calling all amapiano fans! Come through and catch a vibe with us on the first Thursday of each month at Pop Brixton for a vibrant showcase of both established and emerging talent in a creative space. Whether you're a DJ looking to get some content while ne...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by POP Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

POP Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.