Remake & Relish - Aperitivo e ricamo da Galileo!

Galileo
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
WorkshopMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Galileo apre un nuovo ciclo di eventi dedicati alla creatività sostenibile! 🌐

Mercoledì 24 Aprile partecipa a Remake & Relish: Upcycled Embroidery Aperitivo il primo aperitivo workshop di ricamo di **Galileo Polpette.
**
Grazie all'esperienza decenna...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Galileo

Venue

Galileo

Via Nino Bixio 10, 20129 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

