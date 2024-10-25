Top track

Art Brut

The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Here to remind us of our insatiable, adolescent appetite for music, Art Brut are back together.

What started as a break-up album and turned into an ‘in-love record’, ‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’ is a collection of post-punk, poppy bangers that recal...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

