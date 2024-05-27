Top track

*moosecreeksmooch*

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arm's Reach, Jam Poetry, Miniluv, Origami Summer

The Kingsland
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

*moosecreeksmooch*
Got a code?

About

MAY 27th at The Kingsland

16+

Doors 7PM

*NO RE-ENTRY*

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miniluv, Jam Poetry, Arms Reach

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.