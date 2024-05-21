DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mezzanine: HALF-COCKED (1994)

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mezzanine presents Half-Cocked, directed by Suki Hawley & Michael Galinsky (1994, 90m, U.S., DCP).

30th anniversary screening! With filmmakers Suki Hawley and Michael Galinsky in person.

This is an age 18+ event
Presented by Mezzanine
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

