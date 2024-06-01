Top track

Benny Benassi, Gary Go - Cinema - Radio Edit

Benny Benassi (Italo Disco Set) @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$46.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please note: All afterparties are on sale exclusively to Beyond Wonderland Chicago pass-holders this Friday. If you do not have your pass yet, you have until Thursday @ 11:59PM to buy your passes to gain access Friday @ 12pm.

Saturday, June 1st, 2024

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benny Benassi

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

