DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Remedy: Big Image, Bedroom Tax

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

John Kennedy (Radio X, Tape Notes) presents The Remedy. May's edition featuring Big Image and Bedroom Tax!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by InFireworks.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Image, Bedroom Tax

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.