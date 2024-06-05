DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Taller de Producción Musical para Mujeres y Disidencias

Fedra
Wed, 5 Jun, 6:00 pm
Workshop
Barcelona
€38
About

En colaboración con Morita Vargas, ofrecemos un taller destinado a mujeres y disidencias de todas las disciplinas, experimentadorxs sonorxs y curiosxs en general.

Durante los encuentros se abordarán ideas y técnicas para la construcción de lenguajes music...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por IRRADIA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morita Vargas

Venue

Fedra

Carrer De Vallhonrat 16, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

