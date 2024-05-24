DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dialoghi Sonori: Katatonic Silentio

Teatro Arsenale
Fri, 24 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dialoghi Sonori" ritorna per una seconda edizione in omaggio a Luigi Nono - a cento anni dalla sua nascita - esempio di ampie visioni musicali e di capacità di relazionare il pensiero creativo con l’attualità sociale.

Da Marzo a Giugno al Teatro Arsenale...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MMT Creative Lab.

Katatonic Silentio

Teatro Arsenale

Via Cesare Correnti 11, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

