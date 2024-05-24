DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dialoghi Sonori" ritorna per una seconda edizione in omaggio a Luigi Nono - a cento anni dalla sua nascita - esempio di ampie visioni musicali e di capacità di relazionare il pensiero creativo con l’attualità sociale.
Da Marzo a Giugno al Teatro Arsenale...
