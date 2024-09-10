Top track

Symphony X - Kiss of Fire

Symphony X

La Rayonne
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€34.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia et Base Productions, présente :

Figure incontournable du Metal Progressif, SYMPHONY X n’était pas revenu à Lyon depuis 2019 ! Célébrant ses trente ans de carrière, le quintette américain fera son gr...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
Lineup

Symphony X

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

