DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia et Base Productions, présente :
Figure incontournable du Metal Progressif, SYMPHONY X n’était pas revenu à Lyon depuis 2019 ! Célébrant ses trente ans de carrière, le quintette américain fera son gr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.