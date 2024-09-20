Top track

Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - We're All in This Together

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night

Underground Arts
Fri, 20 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - We're All in This Together
Got a code?

About

Be Our Guest: The Unoffcial DJ Disney Night at Underground Arts

Friday, September 20, 2024

Doors & Show: 9:00 PM

21+

Spinning 90s/00s Disney Throwbacks. Costumes encouraged!

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by: If You Know It, Sing It
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.