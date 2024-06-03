Top track

White Wine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Citizen Live Showcase #4

Amazing Grace
Mon, 3 Jun, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

White Wine
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is happy to announce its fourth Citizen Live Showcase , in partnership with our dear friends at The Amazing Grace, in London Bridge.

It's FREE ENTRY, so you just need to click on buy tickets to make sure to reserve your spot.

Cyrano

Cyrano...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Cyrano, Lewis Ross, Luka Powell and 1 more

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.