Top track

Dignan Porch - Hidden Levels

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dignan Porch, Stuart Pearce, Captain Starlet

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dignan Porch - Hidden Levels
Got a code?

About

Safe Suburban Homes presents:

DIGNAN PORCH - https://dignanporch.bandcamp.com

Dignan Porch create their own skewed variant of power pop, psychedelic indie, jangle and punk. Whilst heavy on noise and thrills, there’s sadness beneath the skin of the band's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Captain Starlet, Stuart Pearce, Dignan Porch

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.