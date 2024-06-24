Top track

Yeat - Monëy so big

YEAT – LIVE FROM 2093

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Mon, 24 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $82.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yeat

Since exploding onto the scene, Yeat has quickly become one of the most exciting and enigmatic rises of his generation in music. Low-fi melodies, clever cutting lyrics, and a distinctly mysterious persona are all highlights that contribute to the young tal Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

16+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

ALL GUESTS MUST HAVE A VALID ID FOR ENTRY

There is a ticket transfer delay until 72 hours prior to the event.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email res...

16+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yeat

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

