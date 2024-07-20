Top track

El Caribefunk - Aguacero

El Caribefunk

extra bal
Sat, 20 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les troubadours nomades des Caraïbes, must-have pour les playlists de tous ceux qui cherchent à se connecter avec la musique pleine de vibrations positives, débarquent à extra bal !

Au cours de leurs onze années de carrière, ce groupe colombien, dont le l...

Tout public
Présenté par extra bal.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

extra bal

10 bis Rue De L'hippodrome, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
Doors open8:30 pm

