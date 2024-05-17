DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tarot Reading & Divination

Mint Society
Fri, 17 May, 1:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Zoë Villegas is a lifelong tarot reader and psychic medium who has conducted workshops and lectures on divination through the University of Michigan. Her unique approach to the mystic arts has been spotlighted in local and national media.

She is going to...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
Mint Society

701 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

