Melodaze

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Melodaze is back at Paper Dress Vintage on 22 May! Featuring live sets from Asha Jeffries, Cosmorat and Radio Free Alice.

ASHA JEFFRIES

Originally hailing from the Northern Rivers but raised in Brisbane, Asha Jefferies is best known her sombre, melanchol...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Asha Jefferies, Radio Free Alice

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

