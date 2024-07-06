Top track

Cher - Dark Lady

IndepenDANCE 2024: Cher-Nobyl

The Pines Club
Sat, 6 Jul, 4:00 pm
PartyFire Island Pines
From $115

About

CHER+NOBYL -- dance until the floor meltsdown.

The explosive 30th edition of IndepenDANCE will take place on Saturday, July 6 starting at 4pm at 236 Bay Walk, the nuclear core of our favorite Two-Mile Island - the Fire Island Pines! Join us as we celebrat...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LiteHaus.
Lineup

Scott Martin, The Illustrious Blacks, Someone From Berlin

Venue

The Pines Club

236 Bay Walk, Fire Island Pines, NY 11782, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

