Pistones - 45 Aniversario (5ª fecha)

El Sol
Wed, 12 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€24.99

About

(La entrada incluye póster autografiado)
Tras agotar todas las entradas de sus cuatro conciertos anteriores. La banda se ha propuesto realizar una quinta fecha. Para intentar batir el récord de la sala en Sold out consecutivos, desde que abriera en 1979....

Todas las edades
Organizado por El Sol.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pistones

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

