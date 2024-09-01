Top track

Venerus & MACE - Ogni pensiero vola

Le Cannibale - Venerus, Hiroko Hacci

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Sun, 1 Sept, 8:15 pm
DJMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tra le mura del Castello Sforzesco, monumento iconico di Milano famoso in tutto il mondo, Le Cannibale ospiterà l'1 settembre il djset di Venerus e dell'artista giapponese Hiroko Hacci.

"Quest’estate, oltre al mio live, ho deciso di portare in g...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hiroko Hacci, Venerus

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

FAQs

Cibo e bere / Food & Drinks

All'interno del Castello vi è un'area food & drink, dove sarà possibile mangiare e/o bere. Non è possibile portare cibo o bere da casa e per motivi di sicurezza non è possibile introdurre borracce.

