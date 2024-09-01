DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tra le mura del Castello Sforzesco, monumento iconico di Milano famoso in tutto il mondo, Le Cannibale ospiterà l'1 settembre il djset di Venerus e dell'artista giapponese Hiroko Hacci.
"Quest’estate, oltre al mio live, ho deciso di portare in g...
All'interno del Castello vi è un'area food & drink, dove sarà possibile mangiare e/o bere. Non è possibile portare cibo o bere da casa e per motivi di sicurezza non è possibile introdurre borracce.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.