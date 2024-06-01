Top track

Hiding Places with Aunt Ant and Mary Metal

Eulogy
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Hiding Places

with Aunt Ant and Mary Metal

Saturday, June 1st, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Hiding Places

Curiosity drives the songwriting and recording process of the alternative folk projec...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hiding Places

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

