GoldFest: DWTN + More Money + Staaro

Goldsmiths Students' Union
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GoldFest returns to showcase some homegrown talent! Don't Wake The Neighbours, More Money & Staaro will all be taking stage on the night! You won't want to miss it!

Bring a friend (or a neighbour)!

Goldsmiths Students' Union, London, New Cross, SE14 6NL

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Goldsmiths Students' Union.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Don't Wake the Neighbours

Venue

Goldsmiths Students' Union

10 Dixon Road, London, SE14 6NL
Doors open7:00 pm

