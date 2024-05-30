DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join multi-award winning trumpeter, composer and bandleader Henry Spencer for an evening in the Elgar Room, as he showcases tracks from his newly-released and critically-acclaimed album The Defector.
Following international touring, TV and radio broadcast...
