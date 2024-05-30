Top track

Henry Spencer - The Defector

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night Jazz: Henry Spencer

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Thu, 30 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Henry Spencer - The Defector
Got a code?

About

Join multi-award winning trumpeter, composer and bandleader Henry Spencer for an evening in the Elgar Room, as he showcases tracks from his newly-released and critically-acclaimed album The Defector.

Following international touring, TV and radio broadcast...

Presented by the Royal Albert Hall
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Henry Spencer

Venue

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.