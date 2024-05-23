DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ko Shin Moon + Anissa BAROUDI ( 1ère partie)

FGO-Barbara
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ko Shin Moon est un projet porté par Axel Moon et Niko Shin, né de la rencontre fondatrice entre les instruments à cordes et les synthétiseurs. C’est de leur studio, refuge de leurs errances musicales, que jaillissent les mélodies d’un monde hybride. S’y m...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ko Shin Moon

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.