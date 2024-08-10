Top track

Newfound Interest in Connecticut - And It Sings for Itself

Newfound Interest In Connecticut w special guests Common Sage

Baby's All Right
Sat, 10 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Newfound Interest In CT. is a Post-rock/North-East Emo band from Toronto. Formed in 2000, they played DIY shows with bands like Alexisonfire, Silverstein, Death From Above 1979, Appleseed Cast, the Constantines, and the Arcade Fire. The band’s final show i...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Common Sage, Newfound Interest in Connecticut

Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

