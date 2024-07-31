Top track

Jackson Mathod - India

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NHAC Jazz: Jackson Mathod

Notting Hill Arts Club
31 Jul - 1 Aug
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jackson Mathod - India
Got a code?

About

Jackson Mathod is a multi-instrumentalist and singer. Drawing on influences from the likes of Miles Davis, Roy Hargrove and Christian Scott to name a few.

In times where everything can feel too heavy, Jackson's music delivers a very simple and universal m...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jackson Mathod

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.