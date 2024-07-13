DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elevate Social New York

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 13 Jul, 10:00 pm
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Elevate Social as we bring our Planet Social party back to New York! DJ lineup featuring CryptoCastro, Kofi & more!

  • RSVP does not guarantee entry
This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cryptocastro, KOFI

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

