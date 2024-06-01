Top track

Xeno & Oaklander + Rare DM - Retronouveau Messina

Retronouveau
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Xeno & Oaklander sono un duo elettronico minimal (Liz Wendelbo e Sean McBride di Martial Canterel) con sede a Brooklyn, New York. Come artisti, sono profondamente coinvolti nella community dei sintetizzatori analogici dal 2004 (anno di uscita del loro prim...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.

Lineup

Xeno & Oaklander, Rare DM

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

