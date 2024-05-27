Top track

Hagan - Shockwave

Orii Community Jam Sessions: Amapiano Night

Colour Factory
Mon, 27 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Launching the FIRST of our GENRE-THEMED jam sessions. Same house band, same fully open jam, just this time, we're going Amapiano all night long.

Expect AMAPIANO BEATS and RHYTHMS to get your waist whining...Mondays are for dancing right?

<< OPEN TO ALL I...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Orii Community.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:30 pm

