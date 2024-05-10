Top track

La Vida Es Fría

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jason Joshua

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Vida Es Fría
Got a code?

About

Friday May 10th

7pm

Adv $20 | Dos $25

---JASON JOSHUA---Jason Joshua, known as La Voz De Oro (The Golden Voice), is a rising star in the music industry. Born in Miami, Florida, to Puerto Rican parents with roots in the North and South sides of Chicago,...

21+
Presented by Hotel Congress and Best Life Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jason Joshua

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.