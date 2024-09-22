Top track

2020

Suuns

Lido
Sun, 22 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As a band who have been around for thirteen years and toured all corners of the world, there comes a point where the veil needs to be fully lifted. Up till now, the experimental rockers have revelled in mystery like a silhouette disappearing into the mist,...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen, MusikBlog & ByteFM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SUUNS

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

