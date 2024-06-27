Top track

Theodor Black

The Social
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

THEODOR BLACK

+ Special Guests

Theodor Black carves a lane of his own with his unique, self-produced sound that continues to defy the boundaries of genre. His music has its foundations in hip-hop, which over time has become littered with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mac Wetha, Theodor Black

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

