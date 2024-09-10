Top track

Clarice Jensen - Holy Mother

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clarice Jensen

Norwich Arts Centre
Tue, 10 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clarice Jensen - Holy Mother
Got a code?

About

Clarice Jensen is a composer and cellist based in New York who graduated with a BM and MM from the Juilliard School. As a solo artist, Clarice has developed a distinctive compositional approach, improvising and layering her cello through shifting loops and...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clarice Jensen

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.