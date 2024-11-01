DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WALLS - Gira Luna 18

Sala Totem
Fri, 1 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsPamplona
From €28.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Walls, el polifacético artista español, considerado uno de los referentes de su generación, anuncia 6 nuevas fechas en España donde, además de repasar todos sus éxitos pasados, vendrá a presentarnos su segundo álbum Luna 18.

Los menores de 16 años podrá...

Organizado por Get In España.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walls

Venue

Sala Totem

Pol. Ind. Landazábal Calle 1, 10, 31610 Villava, Navarra, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

