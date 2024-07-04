Top track

Royel Otis - Foam

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Royel Otis

Piazza delle Feste - Porto Antico
Thu, 4 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsGenova
€25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Royel Otis - Foam
Got a code?

About

Nominati "Breakthrough Artist" agli ARIA Awards nel 2023, adorati da BBC and NME, dopo un tour europeo sold out e dopo essere stati protagonisti dei migliori festival europei, da Leeds e Reading al Pukkelpop, dall'Electric Picnic all'End Of The Road, arriv...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Mojotic.

Lineup

Royel Otis

Venue

Piazza delle Feste - Porto Antico

Piazza Embriaci, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.