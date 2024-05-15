DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UPSURGE Presents feat Sick Joy, Knives, Plastics

The Hope and Ruin
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
UPSURGE Presents @ The Hope & Ruin, Brighton.

SET TIMES

7.30 - 7.55 KULK (downstairs)

8.00 - 8.25 EVERY HELL (upstairs)

8.30 - 9.00 PLASTICS (downstairs)

9.00 - 9.25 KNIVES (upstairs)

9.45 - end SICK JOY (upstairs)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by UPSURGE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2
Kulk, Every Hell, Plastics

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

