Top track

MSPAINT - Delete It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MS Paint at YES + Supports

YES Basement
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MSPAINT - Delete It
Got a code?

About

MS Paint at YES + Supports

Presented by Outbreak Fest and Out of Step

16+ Under 18's accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.
Presented by Outbreak Fest and Out of Step
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MS PAINT

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.