Scottish Ensemble Performs Philip Glass

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
London
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join this dynamic group for a celebration of today’s music for strings at its most thrilling and varied, including the meditative Third Symphony by Philip Glass.

Scottish Ensemble explores the power and breadth of music for strings, with a dreamlike and c...

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
Lineup

Scottish Ensemble

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

