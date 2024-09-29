DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join this dynamic group for a celebration of today’s music for strings at its most thrilling and varied, including the meditative Third Symphony by Philip Glass.
Scottish Ensemble explores the power and breadth of music for strings, with a dreamlike and c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.